Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' makes accidental debut for some HBO Max users

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): The highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's cut of the 'Justice League' on Monday made an accidental early debut on HBO Max, for some subscribers of the streaming service.

The upcoming film titled 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' arrived 10 days early for some users of the streamer, as per Variety.

Some HBO Max users due to a glitch got an unexpected preview of the four-hour-long superhero movie, which is slated to release on March 18, when they hit play on the new 'Tom and Jerry' film.

This error first came to light when Doug Bass, a realtor and digital marketing analyst based in Charlotte, N.C., shared a screenshot of the issue on Twitter before it was fixed.

He told Variety that he was "just looking for some background TV while I worked, and when I clicked on 'Tom and Jerry,' the Snyder Cut started playing."



He then posted a screenshot from the movie featuring the back of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), and jokingly wrote that someone at HBO Max was "getting fired." Bass then explained that about an hour into the feed, he noticed the definition of the image began to degrade, then an error message appeared on his screen and the film disappeared.

As per Variety, a spokesperson from WarnerMedia, in a statement, said "'Zack Snyder's Justice League' was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes."

Despite the statement, the film was available for at least an hour. HBO max subscribers were able to view almost an hour of the comic book flick on accident while trying to play Tim Story's new 'Tom and Jerry' movie.

Some users shared screenshots of 'Justice League' before Twitter sent takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to those who shared screenshots.

Snyder's cut of 'Justice League' was confirmed last year after a long campaign by the director's fans, who decried the theatrical version released in 2017. Snyder had to leave the original film due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then brought in by Warner Bros. to finish the post-production and do reshoots of a few scenes.

While Snyder's cut will release in the US on March 18, it is not clear if it will be made available to audiences outside the country as HBO Max is unavailable everywhere else right now. (ANI)

