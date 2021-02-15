Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer is full of fighting, somber music, and Darkseid

Washington [US] February 14 (ANI): The highly anticipated trailer of Zack Snyder's cut of 'Justice League' has finally been released, and it's everything that DC heads around the world would love.

The official trailer of Snyder's Cut features a new look for the film, a much darker aesthetic than what Whedon used in his version of 'Justice League'. The events during the trailer are set in the aftermath of Superman's death in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', as Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team of superheroes.

The trailer opens with a narration from Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, who will also appear in the new version, warning of the battle about to come. We also catch glimpses of Cyborg and Superman's new looks as the trailer ends with the first live-action look at Jared Leto's return as the Joker.



The rest of the set-up in this new 'Justice League' trailer is the same as the older movie. Affleck's Bruce Wayne must corral a group of heroes in order to fight the impending threat of Steppenwolf. This time, though, we get a look at Darkseid himself, as Steppenwolf approaches him on their planet of Apokolips.

As fans might know, Darkseid was supposed to play the villain in Snyder's 'Justice League' sequel, as teased in the Knightmare sequences of the original film.

Whedon's light-hearted take on the heroes is clearly diminished in the trailer, as Snyder returns to the more ominous and serious tone of his original films. Though, Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is more about giving fans a glimpse of what could've been. But there are sure to be plenty of storylines and plot points that the original didn't include.

Snyder's cut was confirmed last year after a long campaign by the director's fans, who decried the theatrical version released in 2017. Snyder had to leave the original film due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then brought in by Warner Bros to finish the post-production and do reshoots of a few scenes.

While Snyder's cut will release in the US on March 18, it is not clear if it will be made available to audiences outside the country as HBO Max is unavailable everywhere else right now. (ANI)

