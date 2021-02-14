Zawe Ashton roped in to play villain in 'Captain Marvel 2'

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): The upcoming film 'Captain Marvel 2' has found its villain in actor Zawe Ashton. The star is set for an on-screen face-off with actor Brie Larson's character Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

As per Variety, Ashton has been cast in the forthcoming film and will go toe-to-toe with Larson as the sequel's antagonist. The Marvel movie is being directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Disney Plus series 'WandaVision'.

It is unclear who exactly Ashton is playing in the film, though sources revealed that it will be the main villain. Along with Larson, the cast will include Iman Vellani, reprising her role as Ms. Marvel from the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from 'WandaVision'.



The rest of the details about the upcoming film are being kept under wraps. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The upcoming film is a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster titled 'Captain Marvel'. The movie broke ground as the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to spotlight a female superhero. It became a massive commercial success, grossing more than USD 1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. The original film, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, takes place in the '90s and focuses on Captain Marvel's adventures as the Earth gets caught in an intergalactic conflict between two alien civilisations.

The next installment will reportedly take place in the present day. Meanwhile, Ashton is widely known for Netflix's art satire 'Velvet Buzzsaw', in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

She also appeared in the Broadway revival of 'Betrayal' with Tom Hiddleston. Her other credits include the TV series 'Fresh Meat', Tom Ford's thriller 'Nocturnal Animals' and the psychological horror film 'Greta'. (ANI)

