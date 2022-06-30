Zendaya gets support from Tom Holland for stunning 'Vogue Italia' cover

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland, recently made sure to show his support for the actor's stunning social media images from the latest cover of 'Vogue Italia'.

According to Fox News, in the pics, Zendaya was dressed in a sparkling silver Valentino dress. She described it was "such a dream shooting this cover" with famed photographer Elizaveta Porodina, and her 'Spider-Man' co-star commented with a row of heart-eyed emojis.

Apart from Holland, Hailey Bieber also commented on one stunning black and white image. "Sheesh," Bieber wrote. Jodie Turner-Smith added, "wowwwwwww angel this is just so incredibly stunning."



Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye through the years.

They first began working together in 2016 in Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which was released the following year. The pair also starred together in the MCU flick 'Far From Home' and the most recent Spider-Man installment, 'No Way Home'.

Previously during an interview with a magazine, Holland spoke out about the lack of privacy celebrities have when it comes to dating. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said in November.

Zendaya, who grew up in Northern California, admitted she lives a "pretty normal life" despite her status as one of Hollywood's most coveted stars and praised her fans for "understanding" her need for living with some sense of normalcy.

The former Disney channel star became the youngest Best Actress Emmy Award winner in 2020 for her role as Rue on the HBO drama "Euphoria," and admitted she feels "incredibly grateful," as per Fox News. (ANI)

