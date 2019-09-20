Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying, failing and trying again"

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

From starring in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home', to making headlines for her role in the HBO series 'Euphoria', and becoming a Lancome Ambassadress, 2019 has been an amazing year for Zendaya, reported People.

The actor recently spoke about her beauty routine, including her approach to creating her own red carpet makeup looks.

"It's really about trying, failing, and trying again," the 23-year-old actor said of the makeup mantra she swears by.

Just like all of us, who watch easy-to-do makeup tutorials and try to give it our own twists to come up with something that works for us, Zendaya revealed that for her also it's "trial-and-error."

"Over time, learning to do my makeup became about taking different techniques, and products, from people I liked and putting them into my Rolodex. Then it was a matter of trial-and-error. I'd go out on the red carpet and later look at photos. Sometimes, I'd be like, 'Ooh, I look like a ghost,' so then I'd fix it the next time around," she said.

On being asked about the secret to her flawless skin, she revealed, "Usually I'll just cleanse, tone, moisturize, and move on."

She also shared that it's good to switch up your skincare products so that your "skin doesn't get too used to it."

"I'll incorporate different serums or whatever else every now and then. Sometimes it's fun to treat yourself with a little facial before bed. I think it's good to switch up your skincare so that your skin doesn't get too used to it. My products always seem more effective after I've left them for a bit and come back," Zendaya said.

On the work front, Zendaya, who was last seen in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home', will next star in 'Dune', 'Finest Kind' and 'A White Lie'. (ANI)

