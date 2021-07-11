Zendaya says it's 'pretty special to have grown up' with 'Spider-Man' costars

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Zendaya recently expressed gratitude by saying that she is thankful for the bonds she has made with her 'Spider-Man' costars over the years.

According to People magazine, the Emmy-winning actor, recently during an interview told that she is "grateful" for starring in the Marvel superhero reboot series, especially because of the friendships she built with her costars.

Zendaya first portrayed MJ in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', reprising the role in 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' as well as the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', out in December.

"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," she said about making the third entry. Zendaya added, "It's pretty special to have grown up all together."



She further said that it was "bittersweet" making 'No Way Home' since they "don't know if we're gonna do another one."

The rest of the cast of high school characters in the 'Spider-Man' films includes Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice, to name a few.

Earlier this month, Zendaya and Holland were spotted sharing a steamy kiss inside a car, in photos obtained by Page Six. A source had previously told People magazine back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

However, Zendaya had seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month by tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???"

In August of that year, the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' actor told Variety that she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old." (ANI)

