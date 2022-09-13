Zendaya stuns at 2022 Emmys red carpet in classic vintage dress

Los Angeles [US], September 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Zendaya, who has made her name on both the big and small screens, marked her presence at the 2022 Emmys red carpet in a vintage black dress.

According to E! News, the 'Euphoria' star walked the red carpet in a stunning, all-black Valentino gown, featuring a peplum bodice complete with a bow. She rounded up her look with a matching black headband and dazzling diamond jewellery.

The actor even shared her Emmys 2022 look on her Instagram handle with the caption, "I'm on my way. Emmys 2022."





Zendaya, who is returning to the awards for the first time since her historic Emmys win in 2020, has a total of four Emmy nominations this year.

These include her work as an executive producer on the second season of 'Euphoria', a second-time nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama and two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nominations for the songs 'Elliot's Song' and 'I'm Tired', both featured on 'Euphoria' season two, which is nominated Outstanding Drama category.

For her role as Rue in 'Euphoria', she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'.

Zendaya's 2022 red carpet attire lives up to her past Emmys looks as in 2019, she wore a Poison-Ivy-inspired emerald dress and in 2020, the 'Spider-Man' donned gorgeous black and white polka dot Christopher John Rodgers gown, as per E! News. (ANI)

