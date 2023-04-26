Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet arrive at CinemaCon to unveil 'Dune: Part Two' trailer

Las Vegas [US], April 26 (ANI): Hollywood stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet arrived at CinemaCon 2023 to unveil the official trailer of the sci-fi adventure film 'Dune: Part Two'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Dune' may have been hampered by a theatrical day-and-date release on HBO Max owing to Covid, but the sequel of the 2021 Denis Villeneuve film is expected to be set for an exclusive big-screen release.

The first movie, though in theatres and HBO Max, was one of Warners' highest-grossing pics that year, making $108.3M domestic and $402M worldwide. It won six Oscars and notched a Best Picture nomination.



Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux are among the impressive cast members for Villeneuve's return to directing in "Dune: Part Two." The screenplay was written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve.

Unlike the 1984 David Lynch-directed adaptation of Herbert's 896-page novel, which squished everything in, Villeneuve is giving the IP its due in a sequel. Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Villeneuve claims that the two must earn the trust of the desert tribe, the Fremen, as per Deadline.

"She's not just in dreams this time," Zendaya talked about her character Chani, one of the Fremen people. "I only got a small time to find out who she was [in Part One]. ... These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people."

'Dune: Part Two' is all set to hit the theatres on November 17, 2023. (ANI)

