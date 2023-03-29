Zendaya to receive Star of the Year award at CinemaCon 2023

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Hollywood star and the 'Euphoria' actor Zendaya is all set to receive the Star of the Year award at CinemaCon 2023.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, has announced the news.

Zendaya will receive the award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on the final night of the convention. CinemaCon 2023 will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.



"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in 'Euphoria' and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dune'. We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year's CinemaCon Star of the Year Award," said Neuhauser, reported Variety.

For portraying 'Rue' in 'Euphoria', Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022). She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'.

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Zendaya will soon return to the big screen in Warner Bros. and Legendary's 'Dune: Part Two', which is slated for release on November 3.

Denis Villeneuve's second film based on Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel will continue to explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (played bybZendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. (ANI)

