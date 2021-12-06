Zendaya, Tom Holland stun at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' red carpet event

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen! The celebrity sweethearts appeared to be smitten with each other as they stepped out in style to attend the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' red carpet event in London on Sunday.

As per E! News, Zendaya and Holland, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event.

At one point, photographers captured the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other's eyes. Another image showed the two flashing wide smiles at each other, with Zendaya holding onto Holland's leather jacket.





In other pictures, the duo snuck in glances towards one another even as they posed with their co-star Jacob Batalon. Their cute PDA wasn't the only thing worth noting either.

The 'Euphoria' actor turned heads in a glitzy Alexander McQueen outfit, which included a grey oversized blazer with silver embellishments and equally dazzling black tights.



Holland looked as suave as ever wearing a Celine ensemble, which included a black leather jacket, tailored black slacks and a striped button-down shirt. The couple was styled by Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Holland and Zendaya, who first sparked romance rumours as early as 2017, seemingly confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing.

Just last week, the duo shared a rare insight into their romance during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show'. The 25-year-old actor told the host how certain aspects of working with Holland on 'Spider-Man' worried her.

"It's one piece and there's a helmet that goes underneath it," she explained about the 25-year-old actor's Spidey suit. "I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard or something's happening that if he had to throw up per se, 'How? How is he going to get it out?'"

She added, "This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out."

Last month, Holland heaped praise on Zendaya after she and her go-to stylist Law Roach were honoured at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

"Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," the actor gushed, alongside a photo of Zendaya at the event. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

Zendaya hasn't shied away from applauding her boyfriend either. In October, she told InStyle, "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure--you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

She added, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist." (ANI)

