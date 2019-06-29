Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz
Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman kick off wedding celebrations with star-studded rehearsal dinner

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Zoe Kravitz's 'Big Little Lies' co-stars and other celebrity friends gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to actor Karl Glusman, which will take place this weekend in Paris.
The couple hosted a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Laperouse, which overlooks the scenic Seine River, reported E! News.
The bride-to-be wore an edgy white ensemble, which included a bralette and bike shorts underneath a beaded see-through fringe dress for the occasion, while her beau looked dapper in a sleek suit, a buzzed haircut, and a brown dress shoes.
Guests included Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, who share the screen with Kravitz in the insanely popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' as well as Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Denzel Washington.
The bride's parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, were also in attendance. Bonet's husband Jason Momoa was also seen at the ceremony.
"Zoe and Karl have spent the week at Lenny's home with close family," an insider told E! News.
"Zoe seems very excited to be surrounded by her friends and family and that everyone has arrived to see her get married," the insider added.
As for the rehearsal dinner, the outlet reported that the restaurant is closed to the public and preparations were made all afternoon for the occasion.
The US weekly confirmed that the two were already "legally married" earlier this month, but still planned to have their overseas ceremony in late June, coincidentally, on the same day as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
The 30-year-old actor announced her engagement to the 31-year-old star in October 2018, eight months after Karl popped the big question.
"I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him," she told Rolling Stone of his proposal.
Glusman got on one knee, and Kravitz replied, "'Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!'"
The pair, who met through mutual friends in 2016, was engaged for months before anyone knew. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:07 IST

Kourtney Kardashian back on keto diet this summer, says want to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back on track for the summer! The reality TV star wants to look and feel her best for the season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:06 IST

Actor-lyricist Edward Gallardo dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Edward Gallardo, actor-lyricist-playwright died at the age of 70.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More
iocl