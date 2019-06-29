Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman kick off wedding celebrations with star-studded rehearsal dinner

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Zoe Kravitz's 'Big Little Lies' co-stars and other celebrity friends gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to actor Karl Glusman, which will take place this weekend in Paris.

The couple hosted a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Laperouse, which overlooks the scenic Seine River, reported E! News.

The bride-to-be wore an edgy white ensemble, which included a bralette and bike shorts underneath a beaded see-through fringe dress for the occasion, while her beau looked dapper in a sleek suit, a buzzed haircut, and a brown dress shoes.

Guests included Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, who share the screen with Kravitz in the insanely popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' as well as Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Denzel Washington.

The bride's parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, were also in attendance. Bonet's husband Jason Momoa was also seen at the ceremony.

"Zoe and Karl have spent the week at Lenny's home with close family," an insider told E! News.

"Zoe seems very excited to be surrounded by her friends and family and that everyone has arrived to see her get married," the insider added.

As for the rehearsal dinner, the outlet reported that the restaurant is closed to the public and preparations were made all afternoon for the occasion.

The US weekly confirmed that the two were already "legally married" earlier this month, but still planned to have their overseas ceremony in late June, coincidentally, on the same day as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

The 30-year-old actor announced her engagement to the 31-year-old star in October 2018, eight months after Karl popped the big question.

"I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him," she told Rolling Stone of his proposal.

Glusman got on one knee, and Kravitz replied, "'Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!'"

The pair, who met through mutual friends in 2016, was engaged for months before anyone knew. (ANI)

