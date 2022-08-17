Zoe Kravitz opens up about what initially drew her towards boyfriend Channing Tatum

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz has given a rare insight into what it's been like working with her boyfriend Channing Tatum on her directorial debut movie.

According to E! News, when Kravitz was casting for her directorial debut thriller film 'Pussy Island', she knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before."

The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."



In a recent interview with a magazine, Kravitz said, "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

"I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," she added about Tatum.

The Hollywood duo developed a relationship while working together on the film. In October 2021, the two confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands in NYC.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way," Kravitz said of her experience working on the upcoming project.

As for Tatum, he was equally excited to dive into the new role he would be playing. He told the outlet, "It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for," reported E! News. (ANI)

