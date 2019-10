Zoe Kravitz roped in to play Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): American actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play the role of Catwoman, the anti-heroine and sometimes love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman.'

The actor will be playing the lead opposite Robert Pattinson who will essay the role of Batman in the Warner Bros-DC Comic flick.

In recent weeks, the main role was offered to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, but ultimately, Kravitz won out.

Pre-production on the film is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. 'The Batman' is slated to hit the silver screens on June 25, 2021.

Ben Affleck had quit as Batman following 'Justice League' in 2017. Dylan Clark will be the producer of the film. (ANI)