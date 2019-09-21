Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are lovey-dovey!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are totally into each other.

Post her breakup with husband Jacob Pechenik in early September, the 'Elf' actor has been spending most of her time with the 'Property Brothers' star, reported E-News.

The duo was spotted holding hands in hands-on Thursday (local time) doing lunch at the Clementine in Beverly Hills.

"They were really sweet together chatting over their meal and smiling at one another. They held hands and talked quietly when they left. She was looking up at him and smiling," an eyewitness tells E! News of the couple.

On September 6, 2019, Zooey and her ex Jacob announced their break up after four years of marriage by posting a joint statement.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners, and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time," the statement read. (ANI)

