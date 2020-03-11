Kareena Kapoor gives herself post-Holi pampering session

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A day after celebrating Holi, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is pampering herself with a sheet face mask.

The actor, who recently took the world of Instagram by a storm with her starry debut, shared a picture of her facial care session on the platform on Wednesday.

In the photo, the ever-gorgeous diva is seen giving her skin a soothing treat with a pink-coloured sheet mask on her face.

Wearing a pink pullover, Khan is also seen slaying her personal style statement of a neatly tied bun.

"Such a star... I mean the mask," Khan captioned the post.

This is Kareena's ninth post on her newly launched Instagram profile.

The 'Jab We Met' actor made her Instagram debut on March 6.

The number of followers on Bebo's profile shot up to over 1.7 Million within just five days of her joining the medium. (ANI)

