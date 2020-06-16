Keanu Reeves to offer 15-Min private date for children's cancer charity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): American actor Keanu Reeves has committed to giving 15 minutes to an online auction for the Idaho-based children's cancer charity - Camp Rainbow Gold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old actor, who for years has reportedly been quietly donating time and money to cancer charities in honour of his sister who battled leukaemia, is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold.

The organization's mission statement is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families," and the auction serves to boost fundraising efforts for Camp Rainbow Gold following a postponed event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Camp Rainbow Gold executive director Elizabeth Lizberg said in a statement, "We quickly realized we wouldn't be the only ones moving our fundraiser to an online auction. We also realised after months at home, people are craving connections and experiences that are safe but fulfilling."

The 'John Wick' star, who is said to be on offer to answer questions and maybe share a (virtual) glass of wine, is joined by other notable names including former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke who will perform a 15-minute private Zoom concert; legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen who will mimic some of his memorable characters from Jimmy Neutron to Pinky and the Brain while also donating swag and a recorded voicemail message.

Other offers include a signed Andy Grammer guitar; a spa day; custom tattoo design; and getaways to Mexico, a dude ranch, and Sun Valley.

The campaign opens on June 15 at 12 p.m. PST and closes seven days later on June 22. Camp Rainbow Gold provides services free of charge to more than 400 Idaho family members, is supported by more than 300 volunteers from across the nation and has been accredited through the American Camp Association since 2002. (ANI)

