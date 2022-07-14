Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court

London [U.K], July 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Thursday morning arrived at London's famed Old Bailey court and pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges.

According to Deadline, the 'American Beauty' actor was charged with five sexual assault charges in June 2022 by the Metropolitan police. The alleged historical offences cover a period of 2005-2013 in London and the county of Gloucester and were against three men all now aged in their 30s and 40s.

Media gathered around the 'House of Cards' actor after he arrived at the court. He donned a baby blue suit, cream shirt and blue spotted tie and was immediately ushered into a meeting room with his legal representatives.



On June 16, Spacey was granted bail by the court. He had been interviewed under caution by police before the charges were brought, but had said he would "voluntarily" appear in UK court to prove his innocence, Deadline reported.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. against three men between 2005 and 2013. He was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

Meanwhile, Channel 4 is currently working on a special documentary series following Spacey's legal proceedings and his life beyond the courts, Deadline reported. (ANI)

