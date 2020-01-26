Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy a date in Malibu

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks seemed to be going strong as the couple was spotted on a casual date in Malibu.

Months after separation from Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has a new woman in his life.

According to People magazine, Liam and Gabriella were seen grabbing a bite in Malibu, California.

Dressed up for the casual date, Hemsworth wore a plain white T-shirt with a matching cap paired up with black sunglasses. While Brooks, on the other hand, opted for a blue and white top along with denim jeans.

Earlier this month the new couple were seen exchanging a romantic moment on a beach in Byron Bay, Australia.

A source told People magazine that the two spent a lot of time in Australia together. (ANI)

