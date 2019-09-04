Lizzo (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Lizzo (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lizzo tops Billboard Hot 100 list but there's a lot more to it!

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, became the first black solo female R&B artist to bag the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 list since Rihanna's 'Diamonds' in 2012.
The 31-year-old singer's latest track 'Truth Hurts' has topped the chart. Fans of the star recalled that her song debuted two years ago, in 2017. It gained popularity again after being featured in Netflix's hit series 'Someone Great,' which was released in April.
The catchy tune was at number-three until Tuesday morning, when her latest track rose to the top and knocked off Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' 'Senorita,' which was at number-one last week.
The singer who performed at the 2019 MTV VMA award function, where she sang 'Good As Hell' and took a shot of tequila on stage, is still basking in the major moment.
"WE'RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHOEVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN'T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN'T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE SCROLL TO SEE MY ANNOYING ASS BLOOD SWEAT N TEARS." she captioned her post.
The singer also took to Twitter to share the honor with her fans and followers. "100% BLACK & NUMBER 1," she wrote.
The accomplishment received several praises from Hollywood's A-listers including Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B, who got emotional over the news.
"The fact that Lizzo a couple of months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!!BITCH! take that! take that," the rapper shared on Twitter. "Makes me emotional It's the best feeling in the world."
While Reese too extended wishes to the singer and wrote, "Amazing!! So well deserved." (ANI)

