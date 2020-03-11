Makers share soulful song 'Laadki' from 'Angrezi Medium'

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Adding much to the excitement of fans, the makers of much-anticipated Irrfan Khan-starrer comic-drama 'Angrezi Medium' shared soulful song titled 'Laadki' on Wednesday.

Maddock Films shared the song on Twitter that features Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, "Maari Laadki thane, Khaama Ghani! A heartfelt melody dedicated to all the Bitiyas! Cherry blossom #Laadki out now. 2 days to #AngreziMedium. In cinemas this #Friday!"

The two-and-a-half-second song initiates with Irrfan's character saying, "Bachpan me bacche humari ungli pakad ke chale hain, taki wo bheed me kho na jaayein. Par jis din wo humari ungli chod dein, aisa lage hum hi kho gae hain. (Our children hold our hands so they are not lost in crowds but the day they leave our hands, we feel we are lost)."

The video then shows Kareena dressed in white in a room decked up in matching curtains and bedsheets, she looks lonely and sad. The soulful song focuses on the relationship between a parent and their child. The song captures montages of Kareena-Dimple and Irrfan-Radhika. The melody showcases the parent-child relationship aptly, and it also represents how they are caught up in everyday struggles. The emotional song has been penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 13. (ANI)

