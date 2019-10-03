Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mark Consuelos posts adorable message for wife Kelly Ripa on B'day

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa's husband wished her wife is the most beautiful manner. Ripa turned 49 on Wednesday.
The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host got a special shoutout from her husband, Mark Consuelos, who shared a series of throwback pictures.
"Happy Birthday to my Fave..I'm really glad you were born... Because let's face it, if you weren't, I would've been married 3 or 4 times by now," the doting husband joked in the caption.
"Which would've been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent-teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."
According to Page Six, the couple are proud parents to three children together, 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin.
In addition to the picture montage, Ripa also shared on her Instagram Stories, the gorgeous boxes of white flowers he sent to her. "Best husband ever...." she wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:33 IST

Heidi Klum says marriage with Tom Kaulitz was beautiful

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): It's been almost two months that supermodel Heidi Klum walked down the aisle with German guitarist Tom Kaulitz and "it was so beautiful" according to the model.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:15 IST

TED Talks India is returning and will be hosted by..

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): TED Talks India is returning on Star India network, and guess who would be hosting the show?

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:17 IST

Ben Affleck dines out with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck had a night to remember with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:08 IST

Michelle Buteau joins Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez starrer upcoming comedy 'Marry Me' has added comedian Michelle Buteau to its cast.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:38 IST

Dwayne Johnson wishes a 100-year old fan, which will melt your heart

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has just made a centenarian's dream come true!

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:14 IST

Miley Cyrus back in studio feeling 'inspired' after split from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Almost two weeks after calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, singer Miley Cyrus revealed on social media that she had returned to the studio and was feeling creative and motivated.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:21 IST

Ekta Kapoor attends Busan International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Producer and director Ekta Kapoor is in Busan, South Korea to attend the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival which began today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:54 IST

'War' smashes records, mints whopping 53.35 crore on day 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action spectacle 'War' has set the box office on fire and created a history by raking in a total of 53.35 crore (Hindi: 51.60 crore and Tamil & Telugu - 1.75 crore) on the first day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:50 IST

Wells Adams tells how airport security ruined his proposal to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Remembering his proposal to Sarah Hyland at an airport, Wells Adams revealed his clumsy moment with a security guard.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:02 IST

Ben Barnes joins cast of Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Ben Barnes is set to join the cast Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows duology'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:57 IST

Corey Gamble happy with Kris Jenner despite fight with Scott Disick

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Despite Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's on-screen feud the pair is in a good place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:29 IST

Sidharth Malhotra shares soul stirring song 'Tum Hi Aana' from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the high-octane trailer, makers of action-drama 'Marjaavaan' have released the first track from the film titled 'Tum Hi Aana'.

Read More
iocl