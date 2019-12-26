Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spend their first Christmas together

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus and Australian musician Cody Simpson spent their first Christmas together as a couple with her family.

According to People magazine, Simpson visited Miley and her family for Christmas as she posted a group shot on her Instagram story.



Cyrus captioned the black and white picture 'Merry Xmas' that featured Simpson and Cyrus's family smiling around their Christmas tree, marking the couple's first Christmas together.

Miley also shared a black and white photo of herself with Cody. The couple can be seen sitting on a couch. It seemed Cody was singing to Miley as he held a guitar in his hands.



Simpson, 22, posted his own Instagram story about what it seemed to be Miley's gift.

It was a golden skull necklace, and captioned it, "Museum Quality for my Queen," along with emojis of a skull and a pitchfork, reported People magazine.

On Christmas day Miley shared a series of her family photos, which included herself, four of her five siblings, sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braisonand Trace and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," Miley captioned the black and white picture. (ANI)





