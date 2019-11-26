2019 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello tease a kiss while performing Senorita

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes came close to each other and teased a kiss while performing duet 'Senorita' during the 2019 American Music Awards.

After arriving solo, the cute couple performed a sexy rendition of their smash collaboration together.

Before kicking off their performance, Swift pointed at Mendes -- and he couldn't hold back a giggle. During the performance, Swift was seen watching in awe and interacting with Billy Porter. Both were clearly expecting a kiss from the couple, reported People magazine.

The 22-year-old Cabello arrived on the red carpet wearing a tan-coloured dress and a long braid, while the 21-year-old Mendes wore a navy blue suit with aqua green accents.

People exclusively revealed on Saturday that the pair was set to perform their Grammy-nominated duet, 'Senorita.'

This year, Cabello and Mendes are nominated in the collaboration of the year category for 'Senorita.' Mendes is also up for favourite social artists.

The song recently made history when it broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet. (ANI)

