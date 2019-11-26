2019 AMAs: Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson record of most wins

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singing sensation Taylor Swift on Sunday broke the records made by late pop-singer Michael Jackson of most American Music Award wins of all time.

The 29-year-old singer who performed her past hits like 'Love Story,' 'Shake It Off,' 'Blank Space' and others, won five competitive awards, including the top prize of artist of the year, bringing her total tally of AMA wins over the course of her career to 28 (she had 23 career wins prior to Sunday night's show), surpassing the ones made by 'King of pop' Jackson, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Six-time nominee Billie Eilish won two awards while fellow six-time nominee Ariana Grande was shut out. Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay each won two awards.

Going into the night, the most nominated artist was Post Malone, who had seven nominations including nods for artist of the year, a collaboration of the year and favorite male artist - pop/rock. Malone won one award.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, who tied Swift with five nods, won one award. (ANI)

