2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet.

In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes.

Some of the biggest names in the Latin music community gathered at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated nights in Latin music, reported E!Online.

Ricky Martin hosted the show in a showstopping marbled suit jacket.

But enough about the show, to see who took home the prized gramophone, check out the full list below!

-Record of the Year

"Mi Persona Favorita" -- Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

-Song of the Year

"Calma" -- Pedro Capo, Gabriel Edgar Gonzalez Perez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capo)

-Best Pop Song

"Mi Persona Favorita" -- Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

-Best Urban/Fusion Performance

"Calma (Remix)" -- Pedro Capo & Farruko

-Best Urban Music Album

X 100Pre -- Bad Bunny

-Best Urban Song

"Con Altura" -- J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalia, songwriters (Rosalia & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

-Best Alternative Music Album

Norma -- Mon Laferte

-Best Traditional Tropical Album

Andres Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) -- Andres Cepeda

-Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Contra El Viento -- Kany Garcia

-Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Ahora -- Christian Nodal

-Best Norteno Album

Percepcion -- Intocable

-Best Long Form Music Video

"Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" -- Alejandro Sanz

