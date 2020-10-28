2020 BET Hip Hop Award: Megan Thee Stallion sets record

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the top winner at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, which were presented Wednesday (local time).

According to Billboard, the 25-year-old rapper won three awards, including hip hop artist of the year. Stallion is the second woman to win in that marquee category in the past three years, following Cardi B. Nicki Minaj was the first woman to win the category in 2011.

The 'WAP' singer also shared a celebratory post on Twitter thanking BET She noted, "LETS GOOO HOTTIESSSS we just won't f***ing stop .thank you @BET."





The 'Savage' rappers' collab with Beyonce, 'Savage' (Remix), which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, won best collaboration. It's the first all-female collab to win in that category. Beyonce won a second award for her featured verse on that smash, bringing her career total to five BET Hip Hop Awards.

Per Billboard, Megan and Bey were not the only women to win big this year. Rapper Rapsody became the first woman to win for lyricist of the year. Teyana 'Spike Tee' Taylor became the second woman in three years to win best video director of the year. Taylor follows Karena Evans. (ANI)

