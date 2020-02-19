2020 Brit Awards: Billie Eilish makes debut performance of Bond Song 'No Time to Die'

London [UK], Feb 19 (ANI): Five days after dropping the audio version of 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die', Billie Eilish made her debut live performance of the song in the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday (local time).

Giving the moody vibe of the song intact, the dark sombre set of the stage was lightened up initially by Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell' soothing piano chords, later followed by the 18-year-old young star's singing.

The Grammy winner crooned the song in a blend to the piano and orchestra that played behind spectacularly.

The news of Billie going to sing the theme song for the 25th instalment of the upcoming spy-thriller -- No Time to Die -- has been the talk of the town ever since she was signed to sing the song.

The song includes legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

The official Bond handle on Instagram had earlier announced of Billie's performance of the song at the 2020 Brit Awards in London.

The 'Bad Guy' singer had shared the video of the live performance at the 2020 Brit Awards on her YouTube channel.

The young music sensation had made history in the 2020 Grammy's by sweeping all the top honours and also made a special performance in the 92nd annual Academy Awards. (ANI)