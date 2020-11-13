2020 CMA Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Stars from Miranda Lambert to Keith Urban and everyone in between turned out for the 54th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

According to Fox News, the evening's top nominee was Lambert, who earned seven nods, followed by Luke Combs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers, with six nominations each. Smyers earned additional nominations for his work as a producer.

The evening also boasted performances from some of the genre's biggest stars, like Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and more, in addition to pop star Justin Bieber.

Fox News provided a list of winners from the musical star-studded night:

Musical Event of the year: 'I Hope You're Happy Now,' Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music video of the year: 'Bluebird,' Miranda Lambert

Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (for playing the fiddle)



Single of the year: 'The Bones,' Maren Morris

Song of the year: 'The Bones,' Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

New artist of the year: Morgan Wallen

Vocal duo of the year: Dan + Shay

Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

Album of the year: 'What You See Is What You Get,' Luke Combs

Female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris

Male vocalist of the year: Luke Combs

Entertainer of the year: Eric Church. (ANI)

