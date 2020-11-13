2020 CMA Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Stars from Miranda Lambert to Keith Urban and everyone in between turned out for the 54th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.
According to Fox News, the evening's top nominee was Lambert, who earned seven nods, followed by Luke Combs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers, with six nominations each. Smyers earned additional nominations for his work as a producer.
The evening also boasted performances from some of the genre's biggest stars, like Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and more, in addition to pop star Justin Bieber.
Fox News provided a list of winners from the musical star-studded night:
Musical Event of the year: 'I Hope You're Happy Now,' Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Music video of the year: 'Bluebird,' Miranda Lambert
Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (for playing the fiddle)
Single of the year: 'The Bones,' Maren Morris
Song of the year: 'The Bones,' Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
New artist of the year: Morgan Wallen
Vocal duo of the year: Dan + Shay
Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
Album of the year: 'What You See Is What You Get,' Luke Combs
Female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris
Male vocalist of the year: Luke Combs
Entertainer of the year: Eric Church. (ANI)