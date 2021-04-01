2021 BRIT awards nomination announced: Dua Lipa, Celeste among top nominees

London [UK], April 1 (ANI): The highly anticipated nominations for the 2021 edition of the annual BRIT Awards were recently announced, and British singer Dua Lipa and her contemporary Celeste were among the leading contenders for this year's upcoming event.

According to Variety, Lipa, who recently won the 2021 Grammy award for the Best Pop Vocal album, has three nods to her name, same as Celeste, who is currently also up for a best original song Oscar in America. Lipa and Celeste have been joined in the top ranks by Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Headie One, and the duo Young T & Bugsie.

Harry Styles' song 'Watermelon Sugar' got him a nomination for song of the year category. His 'Fine Line' album was not snubbed, though, it was in the running at the previous Brits ceremony.

In the British album of the year category, three-time nominees Lipa, Celeste, and Parks will be up against a pair of performers who have two nominations each, Jessie Ware and J Hus. For the British male solo artist category, J Hus, Tracey, and Headie One will be facing off against Joel Corry and Yungblud.

The British female solo artist category has Lipa, Celeste, Parks, and Ware joined in by Lianne La Havas. The Breakthrough artist category put thrice nominated freshmen Parks, Celeste, and Young T & Bugsey up against Bicep and Joel Corry.

International categories like Best international group included recent Grammy performers Haim and BTS, as well as Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, and Fontaines D.C.

While the 'international male solo artist' will be an eclectic category that includes names like the Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The international female solo artist category has Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus, among its nominees. Here is the full list of this year's nominees:

British Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Song Of The Year

220 Kid and Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry and MNEK - Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe and KSI - Lighter

Regard and Raye - Secrets

S1mba and DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware



Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff (winner)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

As per variety, the 2021 edition of the annual BRIT awards will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11, with comedian Jack Whitehall hosting the event for the fourth year in a row. (ANI)

