21-year-old rapper Nick Blixky shot dead in New York City

Washington D.C. [USA], May 11 (ANI): Rapper Nick Blixky, who was set to drop his first mixtape in less than a month, has died. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was fatally shot in New York City, police said Monday (local time).

According to Fox News, Blixky was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighbourhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 pm Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The rapper's Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting so far. (ANI)

