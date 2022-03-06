A Song Eternal- Lata Mangeshkar: ICCR pays tribute to late iconic singer

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Indian Council of Cultural Relations, on Saturday, organized a concert titled 'A Song Eternal- Lata Mangeshkar' to pay tribute to India's iconic singer who passed away last month.

Late music icon Lata Mangeshkar will be cherished and missed by many generations of music lovers and fans both in India and abroad for her untiring pursuit for excellence combined with unflinching dedication and high professional skills and discipline.

The concept of the concert which was held at the Azad Bhawan in Delhi had been created by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR and member of Parliament.



The aim of the concert was to bring together nuggets and anecdotes from her career spanning over seven decades.

With this concert, the organizers had paid tribute to the different facets of the iconic singer who, by lending her voice to a range of regional melodies, deepened the process of national integration even as, with numerous concerts abroad, she reiterated India's pre-eminence as the land of poetry and music.

Mumbai-based journalist, writer and cultural chronicler Ambarish Mishra, who has been closely associated with Lata Mangeshkar and her family, has worked on the research, script and narration for the concert and has been attended by many prominent diplomats. Creative director Vinod Pawar was the designer of the show.

For the unknown, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. (ANI)

