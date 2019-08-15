A$AP Rocky 'disappointed' over assault conviction

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Renowned American rapper A$AP Rocky who was found guilty of assault over his role in a street brawl in Stockholm said he was "disappointed" by the verdict but will "keep moving forward."

"I am of course disappointed by today's verdict," Rocky wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the rapper was found guilty of assault in Sweden and convicted in a suspended sentence, reported Variety.

Also, the two members of Rocky's entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were found guilty of assault by the court.

Rocky who has already spent nearly a month in a Swedish detention centre will not have to serve more jail time.

The 30-year-old rapper -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- was detained, along with two others, for allegedly assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in Stockholm in June. He had temporarily been released from detention on August 3, until the announcement of the verdict, which was slated for today.

The 'Sundress' singer had pleaded 'not guilty' in the assault case. Videos posted across social media suggested that the rapper had acted in self-defence, sparking an effective online support campaign around the world.

US President Donald Trump had championed the cause of the rapper and even raised the matter with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (ANI)

