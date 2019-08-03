A$AP Rocky (Image courtesy: Instagram)
A$AP Rocky (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A$AP Rocky pens message for fans post his release from jail

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American rapper-singer A$AP Rocky penned a long letter for his fans thanking them for their support during his nearly month-long stint in a Sweden jail.
The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram following his release from jail on Friday to deliver a heartfelt message.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends, and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks," he wrote.
"I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support," he added.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rocky was released from Swedish detention later on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, as the judge ruled him not a risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi, who were also free to return back to the United States.
The singer's closing statements saw him pleading that he just wanted to take bathe and see his mother again and the rest of his family.
A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by August 14. Swedish prosecutors have reportedly recommended a six-month sentence. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:42 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about interviewing Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about interviewing Jordyn Woods, post her hook up scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:51 IST

Kajol, Jackie Shroff participate in tree plantation drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about environment and nature, Bollywood actor Kajol accompanied by son Yug, mother and veteran actor Tanuja and actor Jackie Shroff participated in sister Tanisha Mukerji's tree-plantation drive in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Katrina's sister Isabelle to debut against Aayush Sharma

New Delhi (India), Aug 03 (ANI): Where 2019 marked the debut of several star kids, joining the list is Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More
iocl