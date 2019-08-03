A$AP Rocky pens message for fans post his release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American rapper-singer A$AP Rocky penned a long letter for his fans thanking them for their support during his nearly month-long stint in a Sweden jail.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram following his release from jail on Friday to deliver a heartfelt message.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends, and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks," he wrote.

"I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support," he added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rocky was released from Swedish detention later on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, as the judge ruled him not a risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi, who were also free to return back to the United States.

The singer's closing statements saw him pleading that he just wanted to take bathe and see his mother again and the rest of his family.

A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by August 14. Swedish prosecutors have reportedly recommended a six-month sentence. (ANI)

