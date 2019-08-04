American Rapper A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky returns to US after one month in Swedish detention

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after spending nearly one month in jail in Sweden.
The rapper was all smiles after stepping off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, TMZ reported.
The site shared several videos and pictures of Rocky celebrating his return to his hometown in the private terminal parking of the airport.
The 30-year-old rapper was released from Swedish detention on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, when the judge ruled out at him of not being a flight risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a pair of eyewitnesses pleaded with the prosecution that they did not see the rapper using any sort of bottle as a weapon during the argument. However, the Swedish prosecutors reportedly want to see him spend six months behind bars on charges of assault.
A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by August 14. (ANI)

