A$AP Rocky testifies in Swedish court

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky testified in a Swedish court on Thursday defending his street altercation following which he was put behind bars.

He clarified that his actions were out of self-defense, reported Variety.

In his testimony, the 30-year old said that "everything [had] seemed to be going fine" until two men approached him and his companions.

One out of the two, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, started talking to his security guard. "Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them" and the situation "got a little scary," testified the rapper.

He continued, "We didn't want to provoke these guys. We just wanted to get away from them."

After the rapper's testimony, the prosecution released surveillance footage from a nearby food joint which featured the security guard lift Jafari up by the throat before dropping him to the ground.

Further, the prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, claimed that the footage was misleadingly altered by Rocky's team for Instagram to back up their self-defense claim.

While the other accused said that Jafari had been harassing them and they felt threatened of his behavior.

"He was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn't answer. He looked like he was on drugs," the rapper added in his testimony.

The prosecutors also alleged that the trio assaulted Jafari and hit him with a bottle.

To which the rapper added, "I didn't break any bottles."

If convicted, Rocky will get a two-year prison sentence.

Rakim Mayers, Rocky's real name was charged with two others after the incident that took place on June 30. Since then, they have been in custody in Stockholm since July 3.

This comes after Rocky pleaded not guilty in court to the charges on Tuesday (local time).

His matter has gained huge attention, soon after President Donald Trump announcement of calling the prime minister of Sweden to help release Rocky from jail.

President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to share the news, following a conversation with Kanye West.

"Just spoke to KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved," he tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

