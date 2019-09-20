Aaron Carter claims to be sexually abused by late sister Leslie

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder made a shocking revelation that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him during his childhood.

The 31-year-old singer dropped the bombshell on Thursday, alleging via Twitter which shook everyone.

The charges of sexual abuse comes amid an ongoing feud between the singer and his brother Nick Carter, who said he and Aaron's twin sister Angel, both have taken out a restraining order against Aaron "in light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."

Aaron said that this disease runs in his family and the condition can worsen which got in his sister's case.

"It runs in the family. I never wanted to tell anyone this. But I have too..." he began in a series of tweets. "My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old...."

Continuing, he wrote, "My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn't on her medications and I was abused [sic] not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother abused [sic] me my whole life."

Pointing out a finger on his brother in the final tweet, Aaron said that it's his brother's turn now to "to tell the truth."

"Now it's Nicks turn to tell the truth of what he did to one of the girls in my family. Since my truth is all out there and I hope all survivors of assault or rape find peace and justice," Aaron tweeted. (ANI)

