Aaron Carter gets new face tattoo amid family feud,mental health concerns

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Aaron Carter, who recently announced that he is undergoing treatment, has got a new tattoo on his face.

The 31-year-old singer on Saturday posted a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram sporting the new tattoo.

The tattoo looks to be of a Greek Mythology monster Medusa. The big tattoo covers his jaw, cheek, cheekbone, temple and under his eye.

"IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker," he captioned the selfie.



This comes after his two siblings announced they were seeking a restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill his brother Nick Carter's 'pregnant wife and unborn child'. Following this, Nick had beefed up security for his family.

In recent weeks, Aaron has cancelled a tour and spoken on TV about suffering from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression. (ANI)

