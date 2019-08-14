Aaron Carter gets restraining order granted against ex Lina Valentina

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter is taking legal action against ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina.

The Los Angeles Superior Court confirms to E-News that the 31-year-old singer was granted a partial restraining order against Valentina on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by E-News, the singer claimed that his ex "physically assaulted" him on "several" occasions.

"She has threatened to stab me several times and she carries a knife with her," he claimed while filing the complaint.

The documents also confirm that Valentina was "ordered to stay 100 yards away" from Aaron, but his request to vacate her house was denied since he admitted that his ex does not actually reside there.

Meanwhile, Aaron's attorney Jan Michael Morris told E-News that despite the scheduled court dates, Aaron is "not pursuing the restraining order at this time."

"Aaron wants to move on with his life and has resolved his issues with Lina. He wishes Lina the best," the attorney explained. "He's focusing on his career, his music, and his fans."

It's been a while since the former pop star revealed that he and the Russian model called it quits.

In a statement to E-News, Carter explained, "I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy."

He said: "I don't have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do." (ANI)

