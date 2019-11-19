Aaron Carter seems to be recovering after hospitalization for exhaustion

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American rapper and singer Aaron Carter who was recently treated at a hospital in Florida seemed to be in better spirits on Monday.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed. He was hooked up to an IV and geo-tagged the picture at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a medical center in Destin, Florida, reported E! News.

He captioned the snap, "Mommas gonna take care of me."

His hospitalization came amid his continuous personal struggles that have raised concern among his fan base and those close to the artist. At the time of his hospitalization, E! News learned that Carter was treated for exhaustion from his hectic schedule and was in need of rest.

Now, less than a week after being hospitalized, it looks like Carter is back in California from Florida. On Monday morning, the singer was seen out and about in Los Angeles picking up a few things from a local gas station. He was seen wearing an over-sized and hooded T-shirt, black joggers and white runners.

In the pictures taken of Carter from this morning, the artist is seemingly still wearing his hospital bracelet from when he was hospitalized.

In recent months, Carter has also opened up about his own substance abuse issues and has revealed that he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression. (ANI)