Aaron Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Aaron Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Aaron Carter takes break from social media, says 'There's lot of stress building up'

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:59 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Rapper-singer Aaron Carter is taking a break from social media.
The 31-year-old singer updated his followers on Monday to that he'll be taking a hiatus from Twitter and other social media platforms.
"Taking a break from all social media and some time for myself," Carter wrote. "There's been a lot of stressors building up and I'm going to be 32 soon."
He continued: "I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol, LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me. #LMG."
According to Entertainment Tonight, Carter's announcement comes after a few weeks of consistent tweeting, which saw him call out Backstreet Boys fans he reportedly felt were defending his older brother and former boy band member, Nick, reported Fox News.
The singer has been making headlines due to family drama and a Medusa-themed face tattoo; he also recently opened up about his mental health struggles.
Last week, both Nick and sister Angel were granted restraining orders against Carter. (ANI)

