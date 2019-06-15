"Absolutely false" says Taylor Swift on rumours of kiss with Katy Perry

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Taylor Swift turned down the rumours that she and Katy Perry shared a kiss in the upcoming video of her new single 'You Need to Calm Down'.

According to People, after the release of the track from her upcoming album 'Lover', the fans are assuming from the album artwork that the two singers have shared a kiss. However, Swift has denied any such rumours.

"Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false," she wrote on Instagram.

"To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting," Swift said.

"Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it doesn't need to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns," she added.

The fans who were quick enough to assume wrote on Tumblr, "Hey uhhhh Taylor Swift not to question you, but you do know there's a leaked concept that you and Katy dress as fries and burgers and kiss."

The user further went on to slam the alleged "concept" as "dumb."

"This isn't me making jokes or anything. If there is indeed a scene like that, you need to cut it right now before it airs because it's genuinely a really bad idea. Seriously," the same user opined.

Recently Perry posted a picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with "Peace at last" written on the edges of the plate. "Feels good Taylor Swift," Perry cheerfully captioned the picture.

Fans are excited to see their favourite singers together. "WE WANT A COLLAB BREAK THE INTERNET," wrote one fan. "DO I SMELL A COLLAB" another fan wrote.

Some fans suspected that the 'Peace at Last' probably can be the title of their new single. (ANI)

