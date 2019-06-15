Taylor Swift, image courtesy, Instagram
Taylor Swift, image courtesy, Instagram

"Absolutely false" says Taylor Swift on rumours of kiss with Katy Perry

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:58 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Taylor Swift turned down the rumours that she and Katy Perry shared a kiss in the upcoming video of her new single 'You Need to Calm Down'.
According to People, after the release of the track from her upcoming album 'Lover', the fans are assuming from the album artwork that the two singers have shared a kiss. However, Swift has denied any such rumours.
"Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false," she wrote on Instagram.
"To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting," Swift said.
"Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it doesn't need to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns," she added.
The fans who were quick enough to assume wrote on Tumblr, "Hey uhhhh Taylor Swift not to question you, but you do know there's a leaked concept that you and Katy dress as fries and burgers and kiss."
The user further went on to slam the alleged "concept" as "dumb."
"This isn't me making jokes or anything. If there is indeed a scene like that, you need to cut it right now before it airs because it's genuinely a really bad idea. Seriously," the same user opined.
Recently Perry posted a picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with "Peace at last" written on the edges of the plate. "Feels good Taylor Swift," Perry cheerfully captioned the picture.
Fans are excited to see their favourite singers together. "WE WANT A COLLAB BREAK THE INTERNET," wrote one fan. "DO I SMELL A COLLAB" another fan wrote.
Some fans suspected that the 'Peace at Last' probably can be the title of their new single. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:00 IST

Justin Timberlake gives sweetest shout out to family after winning award

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife and actor Jessica Biel and their son Silas during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian doesn't wish to see Jordyn Woods again

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is not ready to make peace with Jordyn Woods even after Kylie Jenner has, for cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:47 IST

Madonna feels Instagram is designed to make one feel bad

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram is packed with dozens of celebrity accounts. One such celebrity Madonna, who has almost 14 million followers, feels Instagram is designed "to make you feel bad."

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:24 IST

Freida Pinto wraps up shooting for Ron Howard's next

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Actor Freida Pinto, along with co-actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard's unnamed flick, which is based on J.D. Vance's bestselling book 'Hillbily Elegy'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:06 IST

Selma Blair gets a new little hair stylist

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair has trimmed her long golden locks. And guess who was her stylist? Well, none other than her little son, Arthur Saint Bleik.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:02 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana romances Isha Talwar in new song from 'Article 15'

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): After a hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from the film 'Article 15', another soulful track from the film has been released today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:56 IST

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in relationship!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): Finally British model Cara Delevingne and actor Ashley Benson have confirmed their romantic relationship!

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:12 IST

Jennifer Lawrence gets those pre-wedding jitters

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence who is all excited and busy in planning her wedding with art dealer Cooke Maroney is getting wedding jitters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:45 IST

Madonna talks about 'gun control', LGBTQ rights in new album 'Madam X'

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna talked about LGBTQ and women's' rights in her latest 14th studio album 'Madame X'

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:30 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals about her new crush Steve Carell

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has a huge crush on actor and comedian Steve Carell.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:25 IST

Jennifer Lopez all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is on cloud nine as she is all set to marry her love, Alex Rodriguez after dating him for two years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Parineeti Chopra starts preparations for her next 'The Girl On The Train'

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): After impressing fans with the soulful voice in Kesari, Parineeti Chopra started preparations for her upcoming Hindi remake of the popular thriller 'The Girl On The Train'.

Read More
iocl