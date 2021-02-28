ACM Awards 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton lead nominations

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Musicians Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne recently announced some of the nominees for this year's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on 'CBS This Morning'.

As per People magazine, leading the list this year with six nominations each are Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton. Trailing closely behind is Miranda Lambert with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four nods each.

Achieving a new milestone, four Black artists are nominated for awards this year. Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend, who is a first-time nominee. Along with that, also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.

Nominated for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Luke Combs. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett shared the 2020 title. Morgan Wallen, is among the notable absentees from the prestigious list, due to his eligibility being halted earlier this month after using a racial slur in a video.

Here is the complete list of nominations for the 56th ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year



Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

'Born Here Live Here Die Here' - Luke Bryan

'Mixtape Vol. 1' - Kane Brown

'Never Will' - Ashley McBryde

'Skeletons' - Brothers Osborne

'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'I Hope'- Gabby Barrett

'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

'More Hearts Than Mine' - Ingrid Andress

'The Bones' - Maren Morris

Song of the Year

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde

'Some People Do' - Old Dominion

'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton

'The Bones' - Maren Morris

Video of the Year

'Better Than We Found It' - Maren Morris

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'Gone' - Dierks Bentley

'Hallelujah' - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

'Worldwide Beautiful' - Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

'Be a Light' - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

'Does To Me' - Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

'One Beer' - HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

'One Too Many' - Keith Urban, P!nk

As per People magazine, the 56th ACM Awards are set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman, and Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18 at 8 pm on CBS. (ANI)

