Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo celebrate fifth wedding anniversary in Mexico

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have jetted off to Mexico to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.
The two are enjoying their getaway with some peaceful pool time, romantic walks on the beach and hanging out with friends.
"They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well. They love Cabo and it's a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax. This time is no different. They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey-dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other everywhere they go," a source told E Online.
This trip is even more special because it was in Mexico that the couple tied the knot back in July 2014.
Happily married for five years, Levine and Prinsloo share two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:04 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:07 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:13 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:11 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:04 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:59 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:35 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:33 IST

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:32 IST

