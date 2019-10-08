Adam Levine happy as 'stay-at-home dad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Seems like singer Adam Levine is enjoying fathering as he opened up about full-time parenting and his "great" life as a "stay-at-home dad."

After quitting as a coach on the singing reality show 'The Voice' for 16 years, Levine's life is all about raising kids and being a full-time parent these days.

"Now I'm just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little. It's great," People quoted the 'Maroon 5' singer as he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

Talking about his kids further, he added, "I'm obsessed with them. I know that's a good thing because they're my children ... that's why I don't do much because I love hanging [out with them]."

"I genuinely adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person," Levine expressed.

However, the humongous praise he has earned to date does make him miss work but he added that "I was just constantly working for so many years."

"I do miss it, but I also don't miss how much I had to work," Levine added.

Considering himself "very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed" for his stint as a judge on 'The Voice', the 40-year old shared that he "wanted to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever."

He and wife Behati Prinsloo are proud parents to two daughters: Gio Grace, 19 months, and Dusty Rose, 3.

The couple in July celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and jetted off to Mexico for the same. (ANI)

