Adele drops 'Easy on Me' music video from much-awaited album '30'

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Adele released the new song and music-video">music video for 'Easy on Me' from her much-awaited album '30' on Thursday.

After a long wait of five years, the 'Hello' singer, who is known for her powerful vocals, is back with an emotional ballad that reflects on how she has grown over the years.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the ballad is the first single off her upcoming album titled '30', continuing the trend of naming her records after pivotal ages in her life.

Adele during the chorus belts, "Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me."

The song dropped just a day after the 33-year-old songstress revealed the release date of her album '30' is on November 19, almost six years to the day since she released her last record.

Adele had previously teased 'Easy on Me' last week by posting a short black-and-white clip on Twitter of her cruising down the road as pages fly from the car seats, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the recently released music-video">music video, the singer could be seen driving away from an empty house with her packed car. The video transitions to colour and shows the frame where Adele continues to sing with the music pages fluttering in the wind.

The track release also comes after a year of her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her nine-year-old son Angelo.



The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement of Adele from one of her recent interviews with Vogue, where she specified that she is not writing a "divorce" album.

"He's not one of my exes. He's the dad of my child. It was more me divorcing myself. Just being like, 'Bitch, fuckin' hot mess, get your fuckin' shit together!'" she explained.

When announcing the album on her social media, the singer described it as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice ... The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why," she wrote.

She added, "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is."

The upcoming album finds the singer working again with Greg Kurstin, who paired famously well with her on '25' -- and Max Martin, Inflo (known for his work with Sault) and Swedish composer and producer Ludwig Goransson, who won an Academy Award for his 'Black Panther' score and has worked closely with Childish Gambino. There are no featured guests on the record.

The title of '30' follows a pattern Adele has embraced since her debut album '19', in that each of her records is named after the age she was when she wrote it.

The album will be her first in six years after '25' came out in 2015 and sold 11 million copies in America. Adele's last two albums, '25' and '21', both won album of the year at the Grammys. Her total Grammy haul sits at 15, starting back in 2009 when she won best new artist.

On the personal front, Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki finalised their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. The singer recently started dating sports agent Rich Paul. (ANI)

