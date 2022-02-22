Adele gets cozy with boyfriend Rich Paul at NBA All-Star game amid engagement rumors

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Adele and her agent boyfriend Rich Paul recently attended the NBA's All-Star Game, where they were photographed sitting courtside and holding hands.

According to People magazine, for the nighttime outing, Adele kept it classy and cool in a large leopard print coat, which she paired with a black mini-dress, tights and boots.

Meanwhile, Paul donned a more casual look, wearing a varsity jacket over a black turtle neck sweater. He completed the outfit with a pair of lightly washed jeans and black boots.

Notably missing from Adele's ensemble, however, was the massive diamond ring she wore earlier this month that sparked engagement rumours with Paul.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' musician instead seemingly swapped the rock for a diamond-studded band.



The duo first sparked rumours they were dating when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance as a couple.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to People magazine that the two were an item and have been dating for "a few months."

Adele also confirmed rumours in September when she featured Paul in a series of Instagram snapshots after she accompanied him to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles. She kept the caption simple with a red heart emoji.

The 15-time Grammy winner, during an interview for a magazine's November 2021 cover story revealed that the two originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now." She added, "He's great. He's so f------ funny. He's so smart, you know."

Earlier this month, Adele sparked engagement rumours when she wore a huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand while attending the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Days later, while on 'The Graham Norton Show', the singer played coy about speculation she's engaged when the television host pointed out the same massive diamond on her left ring finger.

As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," referencing her jewellery and potentially being engaged. "It's lovely though, isn't it?" she said, as per People magazine.


