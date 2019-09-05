Adele getting 'ready physically and emotionally' to release new music soon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele is channeling her heartache into music and will soon treat her fans with new songs.



Multiple sources told People that the 'Hello' singer, who announced her separation from longtime love Simon Konecki about four months back, is going to release new songs sooner than later.



"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," a source close to the 31-year-old singer said.



"She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans," the source added, hinting that the songstress's new music may be inspired by her recent heartbreak.



In her previous albums '19', '21', and '25', the Grammy-winning singer poured her heart into the songs, and a music industry source said that Adele's upcoming work will be just as intimate.



"She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy," said the industry source.



Since announcing her breakup, Adele has been shuttling between the UK and Los Angeles, spending time with her loved ones. Over the summer, the singer travelled with her 6-year-old son, Angelo, and the two are thick as thieves.



"Her son had some time off from school, so they have taken a few small trips. They recently vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys US nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites," a source said.



On Saturday, the singer also took Angelo to Cinespia's screening of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.



"Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son. She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in LA. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well," added the source.



Excited about releasing new music and feeling refreshed after a tough year, the singer is looking forward to everything coming her way.



"She surrounds herself with loyal girlfriends who are as private as she is. She has the best personality and is very warm and generous," said the source. A UK industry source added, "She's perky as hell!"



Adele and Konecki made their relationship public in January 2012. Six months later, the Grammy winner announced that she was pregnant. The 'Hello' singer and Konecki welcomed their son Angelo on October 19, 2012. Adele and Konecki married in December 2016. However, she managed to keep the news private for a few months.



This was Konecki's second marriage. He was previously married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008, and they have a daughter. (ANI)