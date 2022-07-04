Adele reveals her hope to further expand her family one day

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Adele, who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has revealed that she hopes to expand her family one day.

According to E! News, "I definitely would like a couple of more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo," the 34-year-old told BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs on July 2.

Adele and Simon tied the knot in 2018 before splitting the following year. While their divorce was finalized in March 2021, the Grammy winner insists the two have maintained a solid co-parenting relationship.



"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she explained.

Not only does the former couple co-parent well, but Simon appears to get along with Adele's current boyfriend Rich Paul. The two men were recently spotted hanging out together at the singer's concerts in London's Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, Rich, who is a sports agent and has been dating Adele since last summer, hasn't ruled out having more kids of his own. He recently reflected on his role as a father to his three children and shared how he sees himself parenting in the future.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. If I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad," he told E! News last month. (ANI)

