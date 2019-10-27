Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

The 31-year-old partied the night away in Hollywood and rubbed elbows with music's elite as she showed off her recent weight loss on social media.

The 15-time Grammy-winner looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder long black dress.

"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna.," she captioned her post. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi [Drake]."

A source told Us Weekly magazine that the Oscar winner has lost about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training, and Pilates.

The insider added, "She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."

Her transformation comes after she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. The couple shares a 7-year-old son, Angelo, reported Fox News.(ANI)

