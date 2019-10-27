Adele (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Adele (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:40 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.
The 31-year-old partied the night away in Hollywood and rubbed elbows with music's elite as she showed off her recent weight loss on social media.
The 15-time Grammy-winner looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder long black dress.
"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna.," she captioned her post. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi [Drake]."
A source told Us Weekly magazine that the Oscar winner has lost about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training, and Pilates.
The insider added, "She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."
Her transformation comes after she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after three years of marriage. The couple shares a 7-year-old son, Angelo, reported Fox News.(ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costume at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Varun Dhawan enjoys Diwali party with star-studded gang

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): With celebrations in full swing for the much-awaited festival of the year, Diwali actor Varun Dhawan seems to be having a lot of fun in the company of his friends.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:44 IST

Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' off to low start internationally

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): On its opening day, multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores at the international box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:09 IST

We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:49 IST

Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh sets the floor on fire in 'Haiya Ho'

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Rakul Preet Singh has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling moves in the latest track 'Haiya Ho' from the upcoming film 'Marjaavaan.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:30 IST

Multi-starrer Housefull 4 opens with Rs 18.85 crores on Day 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has collected Rs 18.85 crores across India on its first day of release.

Read More
iocl