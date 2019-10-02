Skepta and Adele, Image courtesy: Instagram
Skepta and Adele, Image courtesy: Instagram

Adele, Skepta spark romance rumours

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Rumour has it that singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life!
Two weeks after the Grammy-winning singer officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki, she is being linked to British rapper Skepta, reported Fox News.
The 31-year-old singer is reportedly dating Skepta currently, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.
Skepta has been on a couple of dates with Adele. According to a source, friends of the pair are apparently "hoping and predicting that they go on to become a great couple."
According to The Sun, as cited by Fox News, the two have been in contact since Adele first announced her split with Konecki in April.
Less than two weeks ago, the 'Skyfall' singer celebrated the rapper's 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London.
"Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection," a source revealed.
The fellow artists have actually been friends for quite some time now. Back in 2016, the 'Greaze Mode' rapper opened up about his friendship with Adele in an interview with ES Magazine.
In 2016, Skepta stated to ES Magazine that he was in touch with Adele. He said, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going." The same year, Adele posted a picture of the rapper on Instagram, captioning it "Tottenham Boy" with a heart emoji.
"She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said 'Tottenham boy' and she's from Tottenham as well," he told IBTimes.
"I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham," he said at that time.
Adele shares a 6-year-old son named Angelo with Konecki, while Skepta welcomed his daughter River in November.
"They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well," a source said.
Skepta had a brief relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell last year and was rumored to have split with her after her discovery of another woman expecting his daughter.
Adele filed for joint physical and legal custody of her son Angelo. Four days after she filed for divorce, Konecki agreed to her request, showing that their split is amicable.
Adele and Konecki made their relationship public in January 2012. Six months later, the singer announced that she was pregnant. The 'Hello' singer and Konecki welcomed their son Angelo on October 19, 2012. Adele and Konecki married in December 2016. However, she managed to keep the news private for a few months.
While accepting Album of the Year for her studio album titled '25' at the Grammy Awards in February 2017, she publically acknowledged Konecki as her husband for the first time. (ANI)

